Chihuahuas release Kennedy, Tanielu from roster

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In what has turned into their most difficult season of their existence, by far, the El Paso Chihuahuas released slugger Nick Tanielu and pitcher Brett Kennedy on Monday.

Tanielu was one of the team’s leaders in home runs, hitting 14 bombs with 42 RBI in 2021 in his only season in the San Diego Padres organization. The Alabama native had come to the Chihuahuas from the Houston Astros system.

Meanwhile, Kennedy was rebounding from injuries in 2021, but struggled to find his form. In 17 appearances, Kennedy was 1-8 with an 8.89 ERA.

El Paso is 44-68 in 2021, 20 games back of first place Sugar Land in the Triple A West-East division. The Chihuahuas are playing the final two games of a six-game road series with Albuquerque on Monday and Tuesday.