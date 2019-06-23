Chihuahuas rally to top Rainiers, 6-1

TACOMA, WA (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 1-0 in the eighth inning but hit two late, three-run home runs to come back and beat the Tacoma Rainiers 6-1 Saturday. Jose Pirela’s three-run shot in the eighth inning extended his hitting streak to 16 games, while Michael Gettys’ three-run homer in the top of the ninth gave him home runs in four straight games.

San Diego Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet allowed one run in five innings in his second MLB injury rehab start for El Paso, striking out eight Rainiers, the same team he set the Chihuahuas’ single-game strikeout record against on April 20, 2017 with 13.

Tacoma starter Jon Niese didn’t allow any El Paso hits until the sixth inning Saturday. The Chihuahuas have won three of their last four games overall and four of their last five against Tacoma.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-rainiers/2019/06/22/580431#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580431

Team Records: El Paso (46-28), Tacoma (35-40)

Next Game: Sunday, 2:35 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP Kyle McGrath (3-2, 6.51) vs. Tacoma RHP Mike Wright (0-1, 2.66). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

No hits until the 6th. Then we made up for lost time!@JosePirela12 (13) 3 Run HR extended his hitting streak to 16 Games & gave us the lead in the 8th@Michaelgettys3 (18) 3 Run HR in the 9th sealed the deal & was his 4th Straight game w/ a HR



🐶6

🏔1

FINAL#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/JFyuXsFqGF — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 23, 2019

El Paso 6 Tacoma 1 – Saturday

WP: Megill (2-0)

LP: Gillies (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:09

Attn: 6,783