Chihuahuas rally to beat Reno, 12-11

The El Paso Chihuahuas held on to beat the Reno Aces 12-11 Monday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas allowed eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to fall behind before scoring four times in the bottom of the seventh to go ahead to stay.

El Paso’s Jose Azocar went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and now has seven extra-base hits in his first seven Triple-A games. San Diego’s Jurickson Profar led off and played both left field and second base in his second MLB injury rehab game with the Chihuahuas. Profar went 0-for-4 with two walks.

Matthew Batten went 3-for-5 with a walk and two RBIs for the Chihuahuas. El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in the first inning. Reno’s eight runs in the seventh inning were the most runs allowed in an inning by the Chihuahuas this year.

Box Score: Aces 11, Chihuahuas 12 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Reno (52-37), El Paso (36-51)

Next Game: Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 12 Reno 11 – Monday

WP: Norwood (3-4)

LP: Bukauskas (0-1)

S: Markel (1)

Time: 3:56

Attn: 4,097