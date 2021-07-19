Chihuahuas rally to beat Aviators, 3-2

LAS VEGAS, NV — The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning Sunday night to come back and beat the Las Vegas Aviators 3-2. El Paso’s runs came on a two-run home run by Nick Tanielu and an RBI single by Austin Nola.

Jesse Scholtens allowed only one run in his five-inning start for El Paso. Kyle McGrath and Mason Thompson threw scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas. Matthew Batten stole two bases for the Chihuahuas and is now 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts this season.

Nola led off and served as the designated hitter in his ninth MLB injury rehab game for the Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas’ win ended their five-game losing streak.

Highlights from last night's comeback win!



Nick Tanielu (@TanieluN) 2-run HR

Robbie Podorsky Triple

Austin Nola RBI single pic.twitter.com/ACUwfq1Xz4 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 19, 2021

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Aviators Live | 07/18/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (26-36), Las Vegas (32-32)

Next Game: Monday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Las Vegas LHP Jesus Luzardo (0-2, 8.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 3 Las Vegas 2 – Sunday

WP: Miller (2-3)

LP: Holmes (1-2)

S: Thompson (7)

Time: 3:12

Attn: 5,905