EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven runs in a 12-batter bottom of the eighth inning Thursday to come back and beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 8-2. The Chihuahuas have won two straight games and six of the nine games on their current homestand.

The eighth inning rally included a grand slam by first baseman Alfonso Rivas, the first grand slam of the season by an El Paso batter. Rivas has now hit El Paso’s first home run, first walk-off home run and first grand slam of 2023.

Chihuahuas left fielder Preston Tucker also homered in the eighth inning, his third home run in the past two games.

Prior to Thursday’s late comeback, the Chihuahuas were 1-15 when trailing after seven innings, while Oklahoma City was 14-0 when leading after seven this season. El Paso catcher Yorman Rodriguez caught three Oklahoma City runners trying to steal bases Thursday.

Game four of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday at Southwest University Park.