EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Chihuahuas second baseman Tim Lopes bounced a ground ball over Oklahoma City’s drawn-in infield in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chihuahuas a 4-3 walk-off win over the Dodgers Thursday.

It was the Chihuahuas’ third walk-off win this season and the first since Preston Tucker’s game-ending single against Salt Lake on April 28.

Rangel Ravelo’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning tied the game. It was the second straight game that the Chihuahuas tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

El Paso leadoff hitter Matthew Batten stole two bases Thursday and now leads the Pacific Coast League with 19 steals.

San Diego Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz went 1-for-3 with a single and a hit by pitch in his second MLB Injury Rehab game with the Chihuahuas.

El Paso starting pitcher Anderson Espinoza allowed only one run in six innings, which tied his career high for innings in a start. He also threw a career-high 94 pitches.

The Chihuahuas and Dodgers hit the field again on Friday at 6:35 p.m.