OKLAHOMA CITY – Luis Campusano and Kyle Martin both hit two-run home runs in the 10th inning Tuesday for El Paso in the Chihuahuas’ 7-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The Chihuahuas are now 7-4 in extra-inning games and have won two straight 10-inning games.

The Chihuahuas trailed 3-1 with two outs in the eighth inning before scoring twice to tie the game. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk. Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Victor Gonzalez and Blake Treinen both pitched for Oklahoma City on MLB injury rehab.

Tuesday’s win against first-place Oklahoma City moved the second-place Chihuahuas to just 1.5 games back in the East Division.

El Paso and Oklahoma City will play game two of the series at 6:05 p.m. MT on Wednesday.