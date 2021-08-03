Chihuahuas rally for extra innings win over Sugar Land, 8-7

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by three runs in the ninth inning Monday and came back to beat the Sugar Land Skeeters 8-7 in 10 innings. Gosuke Katoh’s three-run home run with one out in the ninth tied the score and Webster Rivas’ RBI single with two outs in the 10th put El Paso ahead. El Paso’s James Norwood retired all three batters he faced for his third save of the series.

Rivas went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk and four RBIs in the win. His home run was the first of back-to-back homers with first baseman Yorman Rodriguez in the third inning. It was the eighth set of back-to-back home runs by the Chihuahuas in 2021.

The Chihuahuas’ extra-inning record moved to 4-3, while the Skeeters’ dropped to 2-4. El Paso was 1-36 when trailing after eight innings. The four hour and 30 minute game was El Paso’s longest game by time this season. Four of the six games in the series have been one-run games.

.@GosukeKatoh wasted no time tying this game up in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/40scoUJoMo — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 3, 2021

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Skeeters Live | 08/02/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (32-44), Sugar Land (44-33)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (3-2, 3.65) vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 8 Sugar Land 7 – Monday – 10 Innings

WP: Guerrero (4-0)

LP: Ferrell (0-2)

S: Norwood (4)

Time: 4:30

Attn: 2,512