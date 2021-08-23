Chihuahuas rally for 9-6 win over Express

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 9-6 Monday night at Dell Diamond in the fifth game of a six-game series. El Paso scored five unanswered runs in the final three innings to come back and win.

Chihuahuas outfielder Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-5 with a double and now has hits in all five games of the Round Rock series. El Paso’s Jose Azocar went 2-for-4 with a triple and extended his hitting streak to 12 games, which is the longest by a Chihuahuas player this season.

San Diego Padres pitcher Taylor Williams allowed one run in three innings in his sixth MLB injury rehab appearance with El Paso. Round Rock hit four home runs in the loss Monday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas at Express Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (39-54), Round Rock (44-50)Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond.