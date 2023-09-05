EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 5-0 early before scoring nine unanswered runs to come back and beat the Round Rock Express 9-5. The Chihuahuas have won seven consecutive games against the Express.

Jurickson Profar went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs leading off for the Chihuahuas. El Paso catcher Chandler Seagle went 2-for-4 with his first Triple-A home run. Daniel Johnson and Brandon Dixon also had RBI hits for the Chihuahuas.

San Diego Padres player Ji Man Choi went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk as the Chihuahuas designated hitter on MLB Injury Rehab Tuesday.

Eric Hanhold, Sean Poppen, Jared Koenig and Kevin Kopps pitched a scoreless inning each out of the El Paso bullpen. The Express didn’t have any runs or extra-base hits after the third inning.

El Paso and Round Rock will play game two of the six game series at 11 a.m. MT on Wednesday.