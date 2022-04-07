ROUND ROCK, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 5-0 after one inning Thursday and came back to beat the Round Rock Express 8-7. The Chihuahuas have a 3-0 record and they’re the first of the 30 Triple-A teams to reach three wins.

Chihuahuas right fielder Trayce Thompson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and now has at least one RBI in all three games this season. Thompson is 5-for-12 this year with four extra-base hits. El Paso’s Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs, which came on a two-run, go-ahead double in the top of the eighth inning.

Five El Paso relievers combined to allow just two runs in the final 8.2 innings of the game after Round Rock scored five early runs against Chihuahuas starter Ryan Weathers. Former El Paso infielder Nick Tanielu pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for the Express.

The Chihuahuas and Express will play again at 6:05 p.m. MT on Friday in Round Rock. Padres 4th-ranked prospect MacKenzie Gore is slated to get the start for El Paso.