EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored on a throwing error by Albuquerque pitcher J.D. Hammer in the bottom of the 11th inning and beat the Isotopes 7-6 Wednesday. The Chihuahuas have won the first two games of the series and have won six of eight games against the Isotopes this season.

The Chihuahuas trailed by a run in the ninth inning when El Paso’s Kervin Pichardo hit a game-tying home run with two outs and two strikes. Wednesday was El Paso’s seventh walk-off win of the season.

The Chihuahuas are now 4-4 in extra innings this season, while Albuquerque dropped to 2-4.

El Paso shortstop Eguy Rosario went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI and has reached base 12 times in his last 14 plate appearances. Chihuahuas designated hitter Luis Campusano went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the win.

Ryan Weathers will be on the mound for El Paso in game three of the series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.