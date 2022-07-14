EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 6-2 in the fourth inning Thursday before coming back to beat the Round Rock Express 7-6. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first three games of the series against the Express and have won nine of their last 12 overall.

Kyle Martin led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a double and later scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Eguy Rosario. Round Rock had the tying run at third base with one out in the ninth inning before Grant Gavin secured the save.

Chihuahuas center fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-4 with a hit by pitch and three RBIs, moving his Pacific Coast League-leading batting average to .333.

Rosario went 1-for-2 with his league-leading 24th double of the season. The Chihuahuas hit four doubles in the win and lead all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with 201. The Chihuahuas picked off a Round Rock runner in the first inning Thursday and now lead all of Minor League Baseball in pickoffs with 22.

Luke Westphal will start for El Paso in game four of the series, which gets underway Friday at 6:35 p.m.