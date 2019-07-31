Chihuahuas rally for 6-4 win in extra innings

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by three runs in the eighth inning Tuesday before coming back to beat the Nashville Sounds 6-4 in 10 innings. The victory moved El Paso’s 2019 extra-inning record to 7-1.

Dillon Overton allowed two earned runs in six innings for El Paso, his fourth consecutive start lasting five innings or more. Chihuahuas relievers Trey Wingenter, Brad Wieck and Steven Wilson each threw a scoreless outing late in the game. Travis Jankowski had four hits Tuesday, two days after getting three hits in El Paso’s most recent game Sunday.

The Chihuahuas are now 8-1 all-time at First Tennessee Park.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-sounds/2019/07/30/579822#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579822

Team Records: El Paso (64-44), Nashville (44-62)

Next Game: Wednesday, 6:05 pm at First Tennessee Park. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (4-3, 5.15) vs. Nashville RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-3, 7.23). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.