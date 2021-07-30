Chihuahuas rally for 6-3 win over Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Gosuke Katoh’s three-run tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning put the El Paso Chihuahuas ahead in their 6-3 win over the Sugar Land Skeeters Friday night at Constellation Field. El Paso pitching held Sugar Land to one hit, the first one-hitter in Chihuahuas history.

Pedro Florimón and Brian O’Grady also homered for El Paso. San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Strahm pitched 1.2 perfect innings in his third MLB injury rehab game with El Paso. Strahm has pitched 3.2 total innings with no earned runs allowed for the Chihuahuas, and has struck out seven without walking a batter.

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman went 0-for-4 in his fourth MLB injury rehab game with Sugar Land.

Gosuke Katoh’s 3 run HR in the 8th is the difference!



🐶6

🦟3

F/9 pic.twitter.com/u4l937sP1m — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 31, 2021

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Skeeters Live | 07/30/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (30-42), Sugar Land (42-31)

Next Game: Saturday, doubleheader at 3:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. Game 1: El Paso RHP Miguel Diaz (0-0, 12.00) vs. Sugar Land RHP Peter Solomon (4-0, 5.40). Game 2: El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (0-1, 2.08) vs. Sugar Land RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (2-1, 5.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Sugar Land 3 – Friday

WP: Keel (2-4)

LP: James (0-2)

S: Norwood (2)

Time: 3:40

Attn: 6,451