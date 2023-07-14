SUGAR LAND, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-4 Friday night at Constellation Field in the first game after the Pacific Coast League All-Star Break.

Chihuahuas center fielder Jose Azocar reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases. First baseman Alfonso Rivas also reached three times, going 1-for-2 with a double and two walks.

Rehabbing San Diego Padres Preston Tucker and Luis Campusano batted in the top two spots in El Paso’s lineup.

The go-ahead run came on Jantzen Witte’s RBI triple in the top of the sixth inning. Chihuahuas relievers Jake Sanchez, Sean Poppen, Jose Castillo and Ray Kerr all pitched scoreless outings after El Paso went ahead.

All four relievers left the tying run on base at some point. Kerr is now 6-for-6 in save opportunities this season.

Game two of the three-game series is slated for 6 p.m. MT on Saturday.