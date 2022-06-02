SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees had a runner at third base with no outs in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday but did not score against El Paso reliever Tayler Scott in the Chihuahuas’ 4-3 win. The Chihuahuas are now 2-1 in extra-inning games this season, while the Bees are 1-1.

The Chihuahuas led 3-2 with two outs in the ninth inning when Bees center fielder Magneuris Sierra hit a game-tying home run. El Paso’s Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th, his second hit of the game, to put the Chihuahuas ahead.

Luis Liberato and C.J. Abrams also had two hits for the Chihuahuas. El Paso first baseman Aderlin Rodriguez drove in two runs and is now tied for the league lead in RBIs with 46. The Chihuahuas are now 37-15 all-time at Smith’s Ballpark.

Game four of the six-game series is slated for 6:35 p.m. on Friday.