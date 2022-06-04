SALT LAKE CITY – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by two runs with two outs in the eighth inning Saturday and came back to beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-4.

Luis Campusano hit a game-tying two-run single in the eighth, Luis Liberato hit a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth and reliever Travis Bergen left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win.

Liberato reached base five times in the win, going 3-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs. Chihuahuas third baseman Kelvin Alarcon went 1-for-2 with two walks in his first career Triple-A game. Aaron Leasher and Reiss Knehr both pitched Saturday and both have appeared as starters and relievers in the series.

The Chihuahuas have won four of the five games so far against the Bees to clinch their second straight series win. El Paso trailed in all four of their wins in Salt Lake, and trailed in the eighth inning or later in two of their last three wins.

The Chihuahuas have won eight of their last 11 games overall and are just one game back of first place in the PCL East. The last four games have all been decided by one or two runs.

Game six of the series is at 1:05 p.m. MT on Sunday.