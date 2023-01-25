EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tim Hagerty has been the play-by-play radio Voice of the El Paso Chihuahuas since the club’s inception in 2014.

Before that, he called games for Minor League Baseball teams in Portland, Ore., Tucson, Ariz., and Mobile, Ala., to name a few, since 2004.

He’s also an accomplished author and Hagerty’s second book, “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational and Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball,” goes on sale on March 28. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon now.

To promote the book, Hagerty went on MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” on Wednesday to discuss the book and tell a few stories that are inside of “Tales from the Dugout.”

“I’d say out the 1,001 stories, about 20 of them are from games I saw in person,” Hagerty said on the broadcast. “But I’ve always loved research and (the book) goes all the way back to the 1800s.”

Hagerty will be on the call of his 10th season with the Chihuahuas beginning March 31 when El Paso hosts Sugar Land to open the 2023 campaign.