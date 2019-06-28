Chihuahuas rack up 17 runs in win over River Cats

El Paso had its second 20-hit game in three nights Thursday, as the Chihuahuas beat the Sacramento River Cats 17-6. The Chihuahuas have taken two of the first three games of the series vs. Sacramento and have won six of their last nine overall.

Michael Gettys went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and six RBIs. It was his 20th home run of the season and his ninth in June. Gettys became the first Chihuahua to hit 20 home runs in a season since Christian Villanueva and Jabari Blash in 2017.

El Paso reliever Paco Rodriguez recorded his first professional hit, walk and RBI in two plate appearances Thursday. Rodriguez pitched four innings and got the win, his longest outing of the season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/river-cats-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/27/579455#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579455

Team Records: Sacramento (40-39), El Paso (49-30)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Enderson Franco (2-2, 6.32) vs. El Paso RHP Dinelson Lamet (MLB rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.