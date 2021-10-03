Chihuahuas power past Oklahoma City 10-2 on final Saturday night of the season

OKLAHOMA, CITY, OK — The El Paso Chihuahuas scored multiple runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings Saturday and beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. It was El Paso’s second straight win.

El Paso catcher Yorman Rodriguez reached base five times Saturday, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBIs. His home run was the second of back-to-back home runs with Pedro Florimón. It was the Chihuahuas’ first set of back-to-back homers since August 2 at Sugar Land (Webster Rivas and Rodriguez).

Daniel Camarena pitched six innings and allowed only one run, the eighth straight game a Chihuahuas starter allowed two runs or less. Nick Kuzia pitched the final three innings for El Paso to pick up his first Triple-A save. Saturday was the Chihuahuas’ final night game of the season. The team had a 46-74 record in night games this year.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 10, Dodgers 2 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (51-78, 5-4 in Final Stretch), Oklahoma City (66-62, 5-4 in Final Stretch)

Next Game: Monday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (2-4, 6.25) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Yefry Ramírez (5-4, 5.26). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 10 Oklahoma City 2 – Saturday

WP: Camarena (6-7)

LP: Schwaab (1-1)

S: Kuzia (1)

Time: 3:19

Attn: 5,115