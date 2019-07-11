Chihuahuas players shine in front of home crowd in Triple-A All-Star Game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a memorable night at Southwest University Park, as 9,706 fans packed the stands for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game. When the dust settled in the desert, the Pacific Coast League [PCL] All-Stars defeated the International League [IL] 9-3 on Wednesday night.

It’s time to play ball at the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game! #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/0pZQn7nune — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 11, 2019

For the first time in team history, three El Paso Chihuahuas (Ty France, Luis Urias, and Austin Allen) played in the All-Star Game, including Ty France and Luis Urias, who both got the start for the PCL. All three Chihuahuas collected an RBI [run batted in] in the win.

France, who started at third base, came to bat in the third inning and crushed a 467-foot home run to center in front of the home crowd to give the PCL a 5-0 lead. France was named Most Valuable Player [MVP].

Urias started at second base and hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, putting the game out of reach. The San Diego Padres No. 2 prospect was playing in his second consecutive Triple-A All-Star Game. He also played in the 2018 Futures Game.

Chihuahuas catcher Austin Allen entered the game in the sixth inning and hit an RBI single in the seventh. Allen helped close the door in the ninth to secure another PCL win over the IL, their third consecutive win in the series.

The other Chihuahuas All-Star Austin Allen is into the game to start the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/lacTrcW2ye — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 11, 2019

The El Paso Chihuahuas, who are currently in first place in the PCL Pacific Southern Division with a record of 55-34, will begin a four-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Southwest University Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.