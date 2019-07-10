Chihuahuas players excited to share All-Star Game experience with El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Triple-A All-Star Game at Southwest University Park is less than 24 hours away and the stage is set for the International League and the Pacific Coast League [PCL] All-Stars.

Members of both All-Star teams took the field in Downtown El Paso on Tuesday afternoon for Media Day and a light workout.

There will be three El Paso Chihuahuas representing the Sun City on Wednesday: Luis Urias, Ty France, and Austin Allen are all deserving of the honor, but they feel like El Paso is even more deserving of this great event.

“I’ve been here the last two years and it doesn’t matter if it’s a day game or a night game, they fill the stadium up,” said France, who participated in Monday’s Triple-A Home Run Derby. “For them to be a part of this with us, they definitely deserve it.”

El Paso ranks in the top five of the PCL in attendance, as well as licensed merchandise sales.

“These Chihuahuas fans are unbelievable and they’re the best in the league,” said Allen. “This field and the facilities we have is top notch. It’s fun to be here and you hear nothing but positive things from all the other guys that are here for the first time.”

Wednesday’s Triple-A All-Star Game is the first to be played in El Paso. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.