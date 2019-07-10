Chihuahuas’ players compete in Triple-A All-Star game in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some top-notch players will be taking their bases for the Triple A-All Star Game at Southwest University Park, Wednesday, July 10.

The best of the best in minor league baseball have made their way to El Paso for Wednesday’s game. Something that doesn’t happen in the Borderland often, making local players and fans eager.

Three El Paso Chihuahuas players will be representing the Borderland. Including Ty France, Austin Allen, and Luis Urias. They will be playing on the Pacific coast league against the international league. Allen telling KTSM he is excited to play in and show off his home field.

“Its definitely a great feeling like these chihuahuas fans are unbelievable, the best in the league this field and the facilities that we have are top notch you know so its defiantly fun to be here,” said Austin Allen a Chihuahuas player. “You hear nothing but positive things from all the other guys that are coming here for the first time and seeing the home clubhouse and stuff like that.”

Triple A-All Star Players, including (far left) El Paso Chihuahuas Player Ty France.

All week the fans have been coming out to support the Chihuahuas players who were selected by fans to represent the Borderland in the Triple A-All Star game. So far fans haven’t been disappointed they cheered on France in Monday nights Home Run Derby and France says he’s excited to share this experience of an All-Star game with the Borderland.

“I’ve been here two years and day game, night game you know they fill the stadium up. So for them to be a part of this with us they definitely deserve it. We’re very pleased with how they show up every night for us,” said Ty France a Chihuahuas Player.

The gates of Southwest University Park will open Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. and the game will start at 7 p.m.