Chihuahuas’ pitching outduels San Antonio in 3-2 win

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dietrich Enns pitched six strong innings in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 3-2 win over the San Antonio Missions Sunday night at Southwest University Park. It was Enns’ 11th win of the season, tying him with two others for the Pacific Coast League lead.

El Paso’s three runs came on two consecutive singles with two outs in the third, a two-run single by Aderlin Rodriguez and an RBI single by Esteban Quiroz. Former MLB All-Star Shelby Miller made his second Triple-A start of the year for San Antonio, allowing three runs in 4.1 innings.

El Paso manager Edwin Rodriguez was ejected in the fourth inning, his first ejection of the season. The Chihuahuas have won three consecutive games, including the last two by one run. El Paso’s win combined with the Las Vegas Aviators’ loss Sunday in Omaha put the two teams in a first place tie with 21 games remaining in the season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/missions-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/11/579473#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579473

Team Records: San Antonio (72-47), El Paso (69-50)

Next Game: Monday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. San Antonio RHP Aaron Wilkerson (7-1, 3.06) vs. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1, 12.90). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Chihuahuas win in our second game against the San Antonio Missions!



See you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/j6wSACxVDz — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 12, 2019

El Paso 3 San Antonio 2 – Sunday

WP: Enns (11-8)

LP: Miller (0-1)

S: Megill (4)

Time: 2:34

Attn: 7,859