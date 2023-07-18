EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eight years after he was drafted in the 21st round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft, El Paso Chihuahuas outfielder Taylor Kohlwey got the call every baseball player hopes to here.

Kohlwey was called up to MLB’s San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the first trip to the Big Leagues of Kohlwey’s career. A .280 hitter in eight seasons in the minor leagues, Kohlwey was hitting .261 with nine home runs and 49 RBI in 2023 in El Paso.

The #Padres have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/uwdlCmd2Ol — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 18, 2023

A member of the Chihuahuas for almost all of the last three seasons, Kohlwey was drafted by the Padres in the 21st round out of Wisconsin-La Crosse, an NCAA Division III program.

Joining Kohlwey in his call-up to the Bigs was Alfonso Rivas. Luis Campusano returned to the Padres from the 60-day Injured List.

Rougned Odor was designated for assignment and Brandon Dixon and Austin Nola were optioned to the Chihuahuas.