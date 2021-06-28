Chihuahuas outfielder Patrick Kivlehan named Triple-A Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Chihuahuas outfielder Patrick Kivlehan has been named Triple-A West Player of the Week for the week of June 21-27, the league announced on Monday. He is the second Chihuahuas player to win the weekly award this season, after pitcher Daniel Camarena was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week on June 14.

Kivlehan batted .550 (11-20) with six doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBIs last week. He hit a walk-off grand slam against Round Rock on June 25 and has homered in four straight games. Kivlehan walked three times and had a .609 on-base percentage during that span.

Minor League Baseball Players of the Week

LeaguePlayerPitcher
Triple-A EastChris Gittens – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (NYY)Shane Baz – Durham (TB)
Triple-A WestPatrick Kivlehan – El Paso (SD)Aaron Wilkerson – Oklahoma City (LAD)
Double-A CentralKorey Lee – Corpus Christi (HOU)Ryan Pepiot – Tulsa (LAD)
Double-A NortheastMark Vientos – Binghamton (NYM)Josh Walker – Binghamton (NYM)
Double-A SouthMicker Adolfo – Birmingham (CWS)Graham Ashcraft – Chattanooga (CIN)
High-A CentralVinnie Pasquantino – Quad Cities (KC)Antonio Velez – Beloit (MIA)
High-A EastHill Alexander – Bowling Green (TB)Kevin Gowdy – Jersey Shore (PHI)
High-A WestTyler Fitzgerald – Eugene (SF)Davis Daniel – Tri-City (LAA)
Low-A EastCurtis Mead – Charleston (TB)Andrew Gross – Charleston (TB)
Low-A SoutheastEric Wagaman – Tampa (NYY)Eddy Yean – Bradenton (PIT)
Low-A WestJairo Pomares – San Jose (SF)Jose Salvador – Inland Empire (LAA)

