Chihuahuas outfielder Patrick Kivlehan named Triple-A Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Chihuahuas outfielder Patrick Kivlehan has been named Triple-A West Player of the Week for the week of June 21-27, the league announced on Monday. He is the second Chihuahuas player to win the weekly award this season, after pitcher Daniel Camarena was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week on June 14.

Kivlehan batted .550 (11-20) with six doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBIs last week. He hit a walk-off grand slam against Round Rock on June 25 and has homered in four straight games. Kivlehan walked three times and had a .609 on-base percentage during that span.

