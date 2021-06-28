Chihuahuas outfielder Patrick Kivlehan named Triple-A Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Chihuahuas outfielder Patrick Kivlehan has been named Triple-A West Player of the Week for the week of June 21-27, the league announced on Monday. He is the second Chihuahuas player to win the weekly award this season, after pitcher Daniel Camarena was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week on June 14.
Kivlehan batted .550 (11-20) with six doubles, four home runs, and 15 RBIs last week. He hit a walk-off grand slam against Round Rock on June 25 and has homered in four straight games. Kivlehan walked three times and had a .609 on-base percentage during that span.
Minor League Baseball Players of the Week
|League
|Player
|Pitcher
|Triple-A East
|Chris Gittens – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (NYY)
|Shane Baz – Durham (TB)
|Triple-A West
|Patrick Kivlehan – El Paso (SD)
|Aaron Wilkerson – Oklahoma City (LAD)
|Double-A Central
|Korey Lee – Corpus Christi (HOU)
|Ryan Pepiot – Tulsa (LAD)
|Double-A Northeast
|Mark Vientos – Binghamton (NYM)
|Josh Walker – Binghamton (NYM)
|Double-A South
|Micker Adolfo – Birmingham (CWS)
|Graham Ashcraft – Chattanooga (CIN)
|High-A Central
|Vinnie Pasquantino – Quad Cities (KC)
|Antonio Velez – Beloit (MIA)
|High-A East
|Hill Alexander – Bowling Green (TB)
|Kevin Gowdy – Jersey Shore (PHI)
|High-A West
|Tyler Fitzgerald – Eugene (SF)
|Davis Daniel – Tri-City (LAA)
|Low-A East
|Curtis Mead – Charleston (TB)
|Andrew Gross – Charleston (TB)
|Low-A Southeast
|Eric Wagaman – Tampa (NYY)
|Eddy Yean – Bradenton (PIT)
|Low-A West
|Jairo Pomares – San Jose (SF)
|Jose Salvador – Inland Empire (LAA)