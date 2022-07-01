EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 11-8 Friday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas and Dodgers have split the first four games of the six-game series.

El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Liberato and C.J. Hinojosa hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, El Paso’s second set of back-to-back homers this year and the first since Aderlin Rodriguez and Trayce Thompson on April 26 vs. Reno.

Chihuahuas third baseman Eguy Rosario reached base four times in the win, going 1-for-2 with a double and three walks. Oklahoma City outfielder Jason Martin hit two home runs Friday and has hit four homers in the first four games of the series.

Game five of the series will get underway at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday with Luke Westphal on the mound for the Chihuahuas.