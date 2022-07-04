The El Paso Chihuahuas hit two grand slams Monday night in Sugar Land and beat the Space Cowboys 11-7. Brent Rooker and C.J. Hinojosa hit the grand slams to tie a team record, previously set by Tommy Medica and Jake Lemmerman on May 5, 2014.

El Paso shortstop Eguy Rosario hit a two-run double in the first inning and is now tied with teammate Taylor Kohlwey and Sugar Land’s David Hensley for the Pacific Coast League lead in doubles with 20. The Chihuahuas have scored 52 runs in their last four games, with double-digit run totals in all four games.

El Paso has now hit five grand slams this season. The Chihuahuas have won four games in a row and they do not play on Tuesday. The Chihuahuas are now 5-3 all-time on the Fourth of July.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 11, Space Cowboys 7 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (45-34), Sugar Land (35-44)

El Paso 11 Sugar Land 7 – Monday

WP: Miller (2-2)

LP: Whitley (0-1)

S: Gavin (3)

Time: 3:05

Attn: 7,581

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso TBA vs. Sugar Land TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.