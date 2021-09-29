Chihuahuas open series at Oklahoma City with 2-1 loss

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The El Paso Chihuahuas began their final series of the season with a 2-1 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso’s Jesse Scholtens pitched eight innings in the loss, which was the longest start by a Chihuahuas pitcher this season.

Chihuahuas right fielder Brian O’Grady went 2-for-4 with a double in the loss, while shortstop Matt Batten went 1-for-3 with a walk. Oklahoma City’s two runs came on a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth by third baseman Cristian Santana.

El Paso’s lone run came when Matt Batten ran home from third base on a passed ball in the sixth inning. At two hours and five minutes, Wednesday was the Chihuahuas’ quickest nine-inning game of the season and was 12 minutes faster than the second-quickest game (2:17, July 26 vs. Albuquerque).

Congratulations to RHP Jesse Scholtens!



His strikeout to end the 4th gave him 100 for the season in 97.2 IP! pic.twitter.com/tKkTEJa6fM — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) September 30, 2021

Box Score: Chihuahuas at Dodgers Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (49-77, 3-3 in Final Stretch), Oklahoma City (65-60, 4-2 in Final Stretch)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-0, 3.22) vs. Oklahoma City TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Oklahoma City 2 El Paso 1 – Wednesday

WP: Wilkerson (8-5)

LP: Scholtens (3-10)

S: Quackenbush (22)

Time: 2:05

Attn: 3,088