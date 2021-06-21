Chihuahuas manager Edwin Rodriguez surpasses 900 career wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Chihuahuas manager Edwin Rodriguez has been in professional baseball, in one way or another, for 42 years this past April. In four decades of baseball, Rodriguez has seen it all and has reached another milestone in his profession.

Last week in Oklahoma City, Rodriguez captured his 900th career win as a manager. The majority of those wins coming in Minor League Baseball (MiLB), in addition to 78 wins when he was a Major League Baseball (MLB) interim manager with the Florida Marlins in 2010 and 2011.

“It means you’ve been in this game way too long. That’s what it means,” said Rodriguez. “Then again, I really enjoy that and it means a lot. This is a very difficult industry, you could say, and I feel very blessed to be in this game for so long.”

Rodriguez, 60, also managed the Puerto Rico national team from 2012-2017. While the milestone is one he’ll look back on some day after retirement, Rodriguez judges his managerial career — especially in MiLB — on helping his players achieve their boyhood dreams.

“More than the wins, I feel more proud of the players I helped get to the big leagues,” said Rodriguez. “I mean that, too. I’m more proud of that than the 900 wins.”

This season in El Paso has been challenging for Rodriguez and the Chihuahuas. After the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Chihuahuas parent club, the San Diego Padres, traded away valuable assets within their farm system to help the big league club win now. Their Triple-A club talent pool has taken a hit, but even then, Rodriguez has the Chihuahuas within striking distance at 17-23 this season. However, Rodriguez’s job description this season, even more so than in previous years, is to help the Padres contend for a World Series title. San Diego is currently 43-32, 4.5-games back of first place in the National League West Division.