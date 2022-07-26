TACOMA, Wash. –

The El Paso Chihuahuas had a season-low two hits in their 2-0 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Tuesday afternoon at Cheney Stadium. It was just the second time the Chihuahuas were shut out in their 94 games this season.

El Paso’s hits were doubles by C.J. Hinojosa and Jose Azocar. Neither team had a hit through the first four innings. San Diego Padre Wil Myers went 0-for-4 with two lineouts in his fourth MLB injury rehab game with the Chihuahuas.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger went 0-for-3 with a walk in an MLB injury rehab game for Tacoma.

Luke Westphal pitched 3.1 scoreless and hitless innings for El Paso in the loss. The Chihuahuas have lost five consecutive games to tie a season high.

Game two of the series is Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. Pedro Avila is on the mound for El Paso.