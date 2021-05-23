Chihuahuas lose fourth straight at Sugar Land, 7-2

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Skeeters beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-2 Sunday night, handing El Paso its fourth consecutive loss. There was a 90-minute rain delay before the game.

Tucupita Marcano went 2-for-4 with two doubles in the loss for El Paso. Jerry Keel pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning in his first Triple-A game since arriving from Double-A San Antonio.

Sugar Land’s Jose Siri went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Siri has 28 RBIs in 14 games this season. Houston Astros pitchers Framber Valdez and Blake Taylor both pitched scoreless outings on MLB injury rehab Sunday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Skeeters Live | 05/23/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (8-7), Sugar Land (10-5)

Next Game: Monday, doubleheader starting at 3:05 pm Mountain Time from Constellation Field. Game 1: El Paso LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 7.24) vs. Sugar Land RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 12.00). Game 2: El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-0, 0.71) vs. Sugar Land RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez (1-0, 2.25). The games will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Framber Valdez tosses four scoreless and we take tonight's game over the @epchihuahuas 7-2! 💪



We'll be back tomorrow at 4:05 PM for a 7-inning DH against El Paso – get your tickets now at https://t.co/HptGQQNy1C!@KolacheFactory Recap: https://t.co/Jjjllz0aW1 pic.twitter.com/LQYsmPTVaY — Sugar Land Skeeters (@SL_Skeeters) May 24, 2021

Sugar Land 7 El Paso 2 – Sunday

WP: Dubin (2-1)

LP: Camarena (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:50 (1:30 delay)

Attn: 2,161