TACOMA, Wash. – San Diego Padres player Wil Myers hit a solo home run on MLB injury rehab in the third inning for the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday, but the Tacoma Rainiers scored the game’s final four runs and won 4-1. The Rainiers have won two of the first three games of the six-game series.

El Paso’s Reiss Knehr pitched four shutout innings in his first start since June 7. Aaron Northcraft and Jordan Brink both pitched scoreless outings in the loss. Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit a solo home run in the sixth inning on MLB injury rehab for Tacoma.

Matt Beaty led off for the Chihuahuas and went 1-for-5 on MLB injury rehab. Myers has now hit home runs in back-to-back games for El Paso.

Tacoma’s final two pitchers Thursday, Taylor Williams and Nick Ramirez, both pitched for El Paso in 2021. The Chihuahuas have lost six of their last seven games.