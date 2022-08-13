The El Paso Chihuahuas loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning Saturday but did not score and lost to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7-6. Sugar Land has won four of the first five games of the series.

El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched six innings and allowed only one run in his second start in the San Diego Padres organization. San Diego outfielder Matt Beaty reached base five times in an MLB injury rehab game for El Paso Saturday, going 4-for-5 with four singles and a walk.

Taylor Kohlwey, Eguy Rosario and C.J. Hinojosa all had two hits for El Paso. Rosario hit his 19th home run of the season in the second inning and Chihuahuas left fielder Luis Liberato hit his 15th homer of the year in the sixth inning.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 7, Chihuahuas 6 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (51-59), El Paso (60-49)

Sugar Land 7 El Paso 6 – Saturday

WP: Conine (5-3)

LP: Miller (3-5)

S: Paredes (8)

Time: 3:00

Attn: 8,325

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Jonathan Bermudez (2-3, 8.53) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (4-2, 5.83). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.