EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas opened their six-game homestand with a 9-0 loss to the Salt Lake Bees Tuesday night. It was the fourth time this season El Paso was shut out.

Bees starter Davis Daniel pitched a season-high seven innings and allowed only two singles. Daniel has thrown 12 innings this season against the Chihuahuas and has allowed only one run.

Chihuahuas starter Matt Waldron allowed only one run in five innings and has pitched five innings and allowed one run or less in two of his last three appearances.

San Diego Padres relievers Tayler Scott and Pierce Johnson both pitched on MLB injury rehab for El Paso Tuesday. The nine-run loss matched the Chihuahuas’ biggest margin of defeat this season. The Chihuahuas have lost four consecutive games.

El Paso is now 5.5 games back of first-place Oklahoma City in the Pacific Coast League East division. Game two of the series is set for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.