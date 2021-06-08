Chihuahuas limit Express to two hits in 11-0 victory to split series

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS – The El Paso Chihuahuas held the Round Rock Express to two hits in their 11-0 shutout win on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

It was El Paso’s second shutout of the season and the two hits tied the Chihuahuas’ team record for fewest hits allowed in a game.

El Paso starter Daniel Camarena retired the first 13 batters of the game and left after six shutout innings having allowed only one hit. El Paso pitching allowed only two Round Rock runs in the final 22 innings of the series.

Luis Campusano reached base four times for the Chihuahuas on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a walk. Campusano hit his second home run of the season in the seventh inning and fell a triple shy of a cycle. Pedro Florimón also had three hits for the Chihuahuas and drove in three runs.

The Chihuahuas split the six-game series in Round Rock and do not play on Wednesday. El Paso is back in action Thursday on the road at the Oklahoma City Dodgers.