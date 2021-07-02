Chihuahuas’ Kivlehan selected to play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – El Paso Chihuahuas’ utility player Patrick Kivlehan will get the opportunity of a lifetime later this month.

Kivlehan was selected to the United States National Baseball Team on Friday morning, meaning the Chihuahuas’ slugger will represent his home country at the 2020 Olympics later this month in Tokyo, Japan.

The selection came together quickly for Kivlehan; he found out just a few days ago that he had gotten the nod for the team. He’ll play the next couple of weeks with El Paso, then head to Team USA training camp in North Carolina in the middle of July.

PATRICK KIVLEHAN #ForGlory



Kivlehan has been named to the 2021 @USABaseball Olympic Team!https://t.co/zBn6e4olrp



Congratulations @PatrickKivlehan on a well deserved honor! pic.twitter.com/saThITamXq — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 2, 2021

“This is one of those things as a baseball player, the Olympics is cool but it’s never seen as a possibility,” said Kivlehan. “For this opportunity to present itself, it’s up there with making the big leagues, it really is.”

Baseball is returning to the Olympics this year for the first time since 2008. Kivlehan will be joined in Tokyo by a pair of former Chihuahuas: Edwin Jackson and Tim Fedorowicz.

For the 2021 season, Kivlehan is hitting .290 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI in the second stint of his career with the Chihuahuas.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held July 23-Aug. 8. The Games can be seen on KTSM.