EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Chihuahuas first baseman Jantzen Witte was named the Player of the Week in the Pacific Coast League for June 19-25 on Monday.

Witte tore the cover off the ball for the Chihuahuas in a six-game home series vs. the Tacoma Rainiers, drilling a total of four home runs at Southwest University Park.

The WEEK of Witte



Jantzen Witte has been named the PCL Player of the Week!#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/IEI6TDf498 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 26, 2023

Witte also had a total of 12 hits, three doubles and eight RBI, as well as nine runs scored. All told, he had seven extra-base hits on the week.

For the season, Witte is hitting .319 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI, which leads the Chihuahuas’ 2023 roster. His batting average has him in third place on the team and his 11 homers is second behind Tim Lopes.

Witte and the Chihuahuas will open a six-game road series with the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.