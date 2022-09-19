EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 150-game Triple-A baseball season has come down to the final nine games for the El Paso Chihuahuas, just how they wanted it.

El Paso will host the Oklahoma City Dodgers for six games this week, then close the regular season on the road at Albuquerque for three games next week. It will no doubt be the biggest nine days of the entire campaign.

With nine games left, the Chihuahuas (80-61) lead the OKC Dodgers (79-62) by a single game in the Pacific Coast League East Division standings. So of course, it’s those two teams that will meet for the six biggest games of the season starting Tuesday at Southwest University Park.

The Chihuahuas can take complete control and even win the division title with a big week vs. OKC. They can also fall off the pace and lose the division title with a bad week at home.

“We’re putting ourselves in a good spot to make a playoff run at the end of the season, but it’s a long season. The roster is so up and down and that’s just the way Triple-A goes. I think we’re in a really good spot, there’s been a lot of highlights and I’m pleased with where we’re at,” said Chihuahuas first-year manager Jared Sandberg.

El Paso is seemingly playing its best baseball at the right time; they’ve won eight of their last 10 games, while OKC is 6-4 in its last 10. That stretch includes winning five of their six games last week at home vs. Round Rock.

The Chihuahuas haven’t made the Triple-A playoffs since 2018; it’s something the club wants to see happen and they’re in a fantastic position to make it happen.

El Paso and Oklahoma City will open their six-game series that could decide the division title on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park.