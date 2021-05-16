Chihuahuas homer three times, win fifth straight game 6-1 over Isotopes

EL PASO, TEXAS – The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs in their 6-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon. Robbie Podorsky, Ben Ruta and Nick Tanielu all went deep for El Paso.

Five Chihuahuas pitchers held Albuquerque to five hits Sunday, one day after El Paso held Albuquerque to just three hits. Evan Miller struck out six batters in three innings and has 10 Ks in 8.2 innings this season. The Chihuahuas’ pitching staff has a league-best 2.64 ERA.

The Chihuahuas have won all four games of the Albuquerque series and five in a row overall. The victory clinched El Paso’s first series win of the season.

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers went 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter in an MLB injury rehab appearance Sunday.

El Paso and Albuquerque will play the fifth of a six-game series on Monday night at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Daniel Camarena will get the start for the Chihuahuas.