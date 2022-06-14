EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas held off a ninth inning rally from the Las Vegas Aviators to scrape by with a 10-9 win at Southwest University Park on Tuesday.

Everything seemed to be going the Chihuahuas way after their hots bats were on display again. The Chihuahuas recorded 15 hits as a team, three of them were homeruns. Eguy Rosario, C.J. Abrams, and Taylor Kohlwey all went yard on Tuesday night.

It was Kohlwey’s homer to right field that gave the Chihuahuas an 8-1 lead at the end of seven innings of play.

TK with his 2nd 3-Run HR in as many games!#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/7W4cYTXQ3V — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 15, 2022

The Aviators found themselves down 10-4 heading into the top of the ninth. That’s when the Aviators quickly responded with more runs of their own. The Aviators went cut the deficit down to 10-5 before the the Chihuahuas were able to record two outs in the top of the ninth. After the Chihuahuas recorded the second out, relief pitcher Grant Gavin gave up three hits and allowed four runs before.

The Aviators were now only down by one, with the tying run at first base, when Shea Langeliers stepped up to the plate. Evan Miller came on to replace Gavin to face Langeliers.

Langeliers singled on a fly ball to right field. That is when Brent Rooker made an absolute rocket of a throw to home plate and Brett Sullivan made the tag on Kevin Smith to secure the Chihuahuas victory.

The Chihuahuas grabbed the 10-9 win in game one of their six game series against the Aviators.

Game two of the series is set for tomorrow. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.

GAME NOTES (Courtesy: El Paso Chihuahuas)

El Paso 10 Las Vegas 9 – Tuesday

WP: Lillie (2-0)

LP: Martinez (3-3)

S: Miller (3)

Time: 3:00

Attn: 4,923

The Chihuahuas had home runs from Eguy Rosario, C.J. Abrams and Taylor Kohlwey in the win. Kohlwey’s was his second three-run home run in his last two games. El Paso has scored 18 runs in the first and second innings combined in the last three games. The Chihuahuas have scored 60 runs in their last six games.

El Paso’s Luke Westphal started and pitched 3.2 scoreless innings on his 33rd birthday. It was the Chihuahuas’ third bullpen game in their last five games. The Chihuahuas led 8-1 in the eighth and 10-4 in the ninth before the Aviators’ comeback attempt. Tuesday was the Aviators’ first game in El Paso since 2019.

Box Score: Aviators 9, Chihuahuas 10 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Las Vegas (34-26), El Paso (35-26)