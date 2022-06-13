EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas (34-26) are one of the most exciting teams to watch in Minor League Baseball right now.

The San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate has won seven of its last ten games and have put on a show while doing so.

Six of the Padres’ top 30 prospects are currently listed on the El Paso Chihuahuas roster. Five of those top prospects (C.J. Abrams, Esteury Ruiz, Eguy Rosario, Luis Campusano, and Matthew Batten) all saw their names on the starting lineup in the last three games against the Albuquerque Isotopes (26-34) at Southwest University Park.

The five prospects accounted for 23 of the team’s 42 total hits the last three games against the Isotopes. Yes, five players is more than half the starting lineup but Ruiz, Abrams, Rosario, and Batten all had at least one multi-hit game in the three-game homestand.

The Chihuahuas also got to throw in eight-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano into the starting lineup on Saturday and Sunday. In two games, Cano is hitting .333 (3 hits, 9 at-bats) and has a trio of RBIs.

As an entire team, the Chihuahuas have been explosive on offense. The team scored a total of 50 runs in their last five games. Those numbers just add onto the team’s totals and that has helped show that the Chihuahuas are one of the best hitting teams at the Triple-A level.

As of Monday, the Chihuahuas lead the Pacific Coast League in multiple statistical hitting categories as they are 60 games into the season. The Chihuahuas lead the PCL in hits (594), runs (396), doubles (129), homeruns (89), RBIs (370), total bases (1,016) and team batting average (.281).

The bats are popping off for the Chihuahuas recently and they will look to keep the momentum going as they begin a six-game series against the Pacific Coast League West Division leaders, Las Vegas Aviators (34-25), on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park.