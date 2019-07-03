Chihuahuas hit 915th home run in 11-9 loss to Grizzlies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by three runs with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday and ended up putting the potential winning run on base, but lost to the Fresno Grizzlies 11-9. The Grizzlies have won three of the first four in the five-game series.

Austin Allen went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and now has four home runs in his last five games. Esteban Quiroz reached base five times for the second time this homestand, going 2-for-2 with a double, home run, two hit by pitches, a walk and three RBIs.

San Diego Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski went 0-for-3 in his first MLB injury rehab game with El Paso. The Chihuahuas bullpen has allowed only one earned run in its last 10 outings.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2019/07/02/579460#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579460

Team Records: Fresno (44-41), El Paso (51-33)

Next Game: Wednesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Joe Ross (2-0, 3.68) vs. El Paso LHP Paco Rodriguez (3-1, 3.73). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Back tomorrow for the final game of our series with the @FresnoGrizzlies



Tomorrow is our home regular season game before the All-Star Festivities start Monday PLUS we have an EXTENDED Fireworks show pic.twitter.com/wEItjTXwAm — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 3, 2019

Fresno 11 El Paso 9 – Tuesday

WP: Fedde (1-1)

LP: McGrath (3-3)

S: Bacus (6)

Time: 3:14

Attn: 6,845