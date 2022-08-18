ROUND ROCK, Texas – The El Paso Chihuahuas left Round Rock’s potential tying run on at second base in the bottom of the ninth inning in Thursday’s 2-1 win over the Express. El Paso has won two games in a row and two of the first three games of their road trip.

The Chihuahuas’ two runs came on early sacrifice flies by Taylor Kohlwey and Brett Sullivan. Matt Waldron had his best start since joining El Paso at midseason from Double-A, allowing only one run in five innings. The Chihuahuas are now 19-14 in one-run games this year.

Neither team scored after the fourth inning Thursday. Jose Castillo struck out six Round Rock batters in two innings and recorded his first save since 2018 at Double-A San Antonio.

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun went 1-for-4 in an MLB injury rehab game with Round Rock.

Game four of the series is at 6:05 p.m. MT on Friday. Jay Groome will pitch for El Paso, while 2015 Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel will pitch for Round Rock.