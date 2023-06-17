The Round Rock Express beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-4 Saturday to win for the fourth time in five games this series. The loss sealed El Paso’s second consecutive series loss.

El Paso scored once in the top of the first inning on a wild pitch. It was the third time in five games in the series that the Chihuahuas scored in the first inning. The Chihuahuas’ other three runs came on a home run by Jantzen Witte in the top of the sixth inning. Chihuahuas starter Angel Sanchez pitched five innings and struck out eight, both of which set season highs.

Round Rock’s Elier Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run to move his hitting streak to 21 games. Express shortstop Davis Wendzel hit his 15th home run of the season Saturday and four of them have come vs. the Chihuahuas.

Round Rock 7 El Paso 4 – Saturday

WP: Tepera (1-0)

LP: Sanchez (0-2)

S: Church (1)

Time: 2:39

Attn: 6,091

Box Score: Chihuahuas 4, Express 7 Final Score (06/17/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (29-39), Round Rock (39-29)

Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-4, 9.34) vs. Round Rock RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, 6.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.