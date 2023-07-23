The Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-3 Sunday night in the finale of a six-game series. The Chihuahuas won three of the six games in Oklahoma City and went 5-4 on their nine-game road trip.

The Chihuahuas scored once each in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Brett Sullivan went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and an RBI double. The other El Paso run came when José Azocar stole home on a double steal. Nolan Watson pitched four shutout innings in his first Triple-A relief outing for the Chihuahuas.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Tim Lopes went 1-for-4 with a double and now leads the Pacific Coast League in hits with 101. Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary was ejected for the second straight game and for the third time in a game against El Paso this season. The Chihuahuas finished their season series with Oklahoma City with a 9-9 head-to-head record.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Dodgers 5 Final Score (07/23/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (7-14, 39-57), Oklahoma City (13-8, 63-31)

Oklahoma City 5 El Paso 3 – Sunday

WP: Stone (4-4)

LP: Waldron (1-7)

S: Suero (10)

Time: 2:28

Attn: 4,534

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.