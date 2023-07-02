The Albuquerque Isotopes beat El Paso 20-2 Sunday night to give the Chihuahuas their fourth consecutive loss. It was the second time this season El Paso has allowed 20 or more runs.

Albuquerque first baseman Jonathan Morales went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle. It was the 10th cycle in Isotopes’ history and the first since Josh Fuentes on September 23, 2021 vs. Reno. Morales’ home run came in the bottom of the eighth inning against catcher Michael Cantu, who came into the game to pitch. It was the first time a Chihuahuas position player pitched since Cantu did it on June 11 in El Paso vs. Oklahoma City. It was the first cycle against El Paso since James Outman on August 26, 2022 at Oklahoma City.

The Chihuahuas were held without a hit until Matthew Batten led off the sixth inning with a solo home run. It was the second homer of the series for Batten, who has reached base multiple times in all five games in the series. Albuquerque’s eight runs in the fifth were the most allowed in an inning by El Paso this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Isotopes 20 Final Score (07/02/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (1-4, 33-47), Albuquerque (4-1, 31-49)

Next Game: Monday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (4-2, 5.81) vs. Albuquerque LHP Ben Braymer (1-3, 6.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.