The El Paso Chihuahuas hit five home runs in their 14-5 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso has won four of the first five games in the series.

Chihuahuas left fielder Brent Rooker went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. It was El Paso’s first multi-homer game since Aderlin Rodriguez on May 14 at home against Sacramento. El Paso second baseman C.J. Abrams reached base four times Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four RBIs and a walk.

El Paso designated hitter Nomar Mazara went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run and has reached base in all 34 games he’s played in this season. Saturday was the third time this year the Chihuahuas have hit five homers, which is their season high.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 5, Chihuahuas 14 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (17-30), El Paso (26-21)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Jonathan Bermudez (1-1, 7.11) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (0-1, 7.88). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.