El Paso 18 Oklahoma City 5 – Resumption of Saturday’s Suspended Game

WP: Knehr (4-4)

LP: Alvarez (3-1)

S: None

Time: 3:00 (1:28 delay)

Attn: 8,776

Robinson Canó went 4-for-5 with his first two home runs with El Paso and six RBIs in the Chihuahuas’ 18-5 win Sunday. The game started Saturday night and was suspended by rain in the bottom of the fifth inning.

El Paso second baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 4-for-5 with four RBIs in the win. Kyle Martin hit a three-run home run in the first inning for the Chihuahuas.

The 18 runs set a new season high for the Chihuahuas and their 19 hits tied a season high.

Box Score: Dodgers 5, Chihuahuas 18 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

El Paso 12 Oklahoma City 2 – Sunday

WP: Castillo (2-0)

LP: Erlin (3-2)

S: None

Time: 2:10

Attn: 9,250

The Chihuahuas had three different four-run innings and beat Oklahoma City 12-2 in Game 2 Sunday. El Paso won four of the six games in the series and the two wins Sunday moved El Paso from five games to three games back of first place Oklahoma City.

Shortstop Eguy Rosario reached base four times for the Chihuahuas, going 3-for-3 with two home runs and a walk. Rosario and Martin hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning, the third set of back-to-back homers by the Chihuahuas this year and the first since July 1, when Luis Liberato and Hinojosa did it.

El Paso leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz had eight stolen bases in the six-game series and now leads all of Minor League Baseball with 56 steals this year.

Box Score: Dodgers 2, Chihuahuas 12 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (47-31), El Paso (44-34)

Next Game: Monday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (3-2, 5.73) vs. Sugar Land RHP Forrest Whitley (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.